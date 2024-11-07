At the Maryville City Council Meeting on October 28, an agreement for economic development services with Nodaway County Economic Development was approved for FY25.

The NCED aids in business recruitment, expansion and various initiatives. It also serves as city liaison to local businesses to connect with the community. The budget includes $60,000 across various funds for the NCED contract.

Also accepted by the council was a contract with the New Nodaway Humane Society for animal control. This is a yearly contract, and is priced at $75,000.

A three year contract for service with Premier Pyrotechnics, Richland, was approved for the Fourth of July Fireworks display at Mozingo. The budget includes $50,000 for the annual display.

An ordinance to execute a contract with Advance Auto Parts, St. Joseph, was authorized for the purchase and installation of a Rotary SM18EL 4-post lift for the central garage. The central garage is the city’s vehicle maintenance and repair hub, and the current vehicle lift is experiencing issues with internal components. The total cost of the bid is $29,700.

A sales agreement with Surveying and Mapping, LLC, Austin, TX, for software and mapping upgrades for the Northwest Regional Communications Center was approved. This will implement new standards for mapping to increase accuracy. The total cost of the bid is $84,340, but an ARPA grant will cover 90 percent of that cost.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report to the council. The city has released an RFP to replace the traffic signals downtown. Bids will be accepted through November 26, and this project will replace the temporary span wire traffic signals that are at Third and Main and Fourth and Main.