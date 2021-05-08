Tri-C CART is sponsoring the 11th annual Dennis Frost Memorial Clean-Up Day from 8 am to noon, Saturday, May 8 for the residents of Clyde, Conception, Conception Jct., and the surrounding rural area.

A large dumpster will be in front of the American Legion Post #464, Conception Jct. for old furniture, batteries, cans of old paint, sealed tightly, unsightly brush, appliances, electronics, etc. Tires and siding are not accepted.

There is only one volunteer on site. Residents will need to unload their own trash into the dumpsters. No one will be able to pick up trash. Freewill donations are welcome to help defray the costs.