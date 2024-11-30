By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Football team defeated Odessa 14-0 in the Class 3 State Quarterfinal on November 23 in Odessa.

Maryville used a combination of strong defense and an aggressive rushing attack to get the victory, earning their fifth shutout of the season in route to a state semifinal birth. Maryville ran for a total of 337 yards as a team, with Senior Gavin McAtee and Junior Sadler Viau both running for over 100 yards each. With their ability to run the ball successfully, Maryville was in turn able to control the time of possession.

The Spoofhounds will now travel to Wardsville for a rematch against Blair Oaks on November 30 in the Class 3 State Semifinal. A win would give Maryville a chance to play for a state title in Columbia on December 7. Maryville fell to Blair Oaks 12-61 to open this season of August 30, but the Spoofhounds will be looking to flip the script and pull off the upset.