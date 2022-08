The Spoofhound wrestling club held a camp on July 23 at Maryville High School with two Iowa Hawkeye wrestlers. NCAA Championship qualifiers Nelson Brands and Drake Ayala were in attendance to help coach and train local wrestlers. Grades 7 – 12 were in the morning session from 9:30 to 11:30, while grades two-six went in the afternoon from 1:00 to 2:30 pm. More photos found in the July 28 print edition.