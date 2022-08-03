At the July 25 Maryville Special City Council Meeting, Bryan Williams was selected to fulfill the remainder of Rachael Martin’s term.

The city received four letters of interest from residents, but after a small discussion the council decided that Williams was the best fit for the job. Williams ran for city council in April, but narrowly lost to Mayor Tye Parsons by 45 votes. Williams will serve until April 2023 Municipal Election.

After the special meeting, the regular meeting was held and the following items were on the agenda.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County sent in a request that was approved to hold their annual Glow Walk/Run from 6:30 to 10:00 pm on September 10. The route will be the same one they have used since they started the fundraising event in 2015.

The city accepted a contract with Citizens Bank & Trust for banking and investment services to serve as the depository of the funds of the city. The agreement will begin on August 1, and end on July 31, 2023 with renewal options. The city received another bid from Wells Bank which has been the city’s bank for six years. Staff recommended to switch to Citizens Bank & Trust as they had the best overall rate and fees.

A lot split for a property owned by Prather Properties located at 221 West Ninth Street was approved. The planned unit development for the property was approved at the June 15 meeting, and the city received the lot split application on June 30. The split will create two tracts of land for development purposes.

An agreement was accepted with SK Design Group, Overland Park, KS, for engineering services related to the South Avenue Corridor project. The services will be looking at 2.2 miles from Icon Road to US Highway 71 Bypass, and evaluating need, feasibility and cost estimates for improvements. The city received two other responses from their request for qualifications, Kimley-Horn & Associates, Kansas City, and Snyder and Associates, Maryville. Staff recommended to go with SK Design as they were deemed the most qualified firm given past experience with the city. SK Design completed the preliminary engineering study for the South Main Corridor in 2014. They will do a $194,000 preliminary engineering study for South Avenue. The FY22 budget includes $40,000 in ARPA funds for South Avenue and $100,000 in the general fund for the comprehensive plan update, as well as $590,298 of ARPA funds remain unallocated.

City Manager Greg McDanel presented his report to the council. The South Avenue closure has been changed to 7 am, Monday, August 8 due to delays in construction material deliveries. McDanel stressed that this project has been in design since 2014, and is still ahead of schedule. Parsons asked if staff has been in contact with Maryville High School over bus routes. McDanel will check with them to make sure there are no complications.

McDanel and staff met with New Nodaway Humane Society over a contract renewal regarding animal control services. NNHS provided a 2021 cost analysis showing that their animal control services were at $80,000 for that year compared to the $61,200 allocated in the budget. The increase costs were attributed to labor and increased minimum wage cost. NNHS expressed an interest in a contract increase during the budget process.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland also pitched in, mentioning how the youth golf tournaments at Mozingo have gone well, and the septic tanks for the RV park expansion have been installed as the project continues.