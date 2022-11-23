By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Football Team had their season end after a 43 – 28 loss against Pleasant Hill at the Hound Pound on November 19.

Maryville started the game just as they planned, as Junior Derek Quinlin found Delton Davis for a reception, and the junior wide receiver made multiple Rooster defenders miss tackle on his way to the endzone for a 60-yard touchdown. Pleasant Hill responded with an explosive play of their own however, going 64 yards for a score. After just a minute and a half gone in the game, it was already 7-7, and both teams were poised for a shoot-out.

The first half continued with both teams swapping scores, and eventually, Maryville went into the locker room with 22 – 21 lead. Pleasant Hill took control of the game in the second half however, and held a 35 – 28 lead in the fourth quarter. The Spoofhounds had a chance to go and tie the game with five minutes left, but Pleasant Hill came up with a sack on fourth down. They would go down and score on the next drive, putting the finishing touches on their way to the semi-finals.

Maryville ends their season with an 8-4 record, and as the MEC and Class 3 District 8 Champions.