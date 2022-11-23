The North Central Missouri College Savannah campus is opening for phase one of the two-phase construction and remodeling efforts at their newest location in Savannah.

This fall, NCMC is launching a “soft opening” for robotics courses, and faculty and staff are moving into their offices. Construction and installation work will continue through the fall 2022 semester to prepare for classes beginning January 2023.

“We’re excited to be opening our newest site, but it’s still going to be a work zone for a while,” said Kristi Harris, chief of staff. “As we continue to move forward with phase two of the construction plan, as we install our network systems, and we are still remodeling, it will be an active construction site until completed. Exciting progress is happening weekly, and we look forward to each stage of site development.”

Phase one of the Savannah campus is completed, with several classes to be offered in January 2023. Phase two is expected to be complete by the fall of 2023, with a full range of courses and programs offered. Some of the courses for January 2023 include English I, foundations of early childhood education, microcomputer applications, introduction to drones, basic electricity, basic automotive concepts, college algebra, introduction to behavioral health support, and human anatomy, to name a few.

“The community has been extremely supportive and welcoming,” said Dr. Tristan Londre, vice president of academic affairs. “We wanted to get the doors open and start offering classes, even as we finish construction on the nursing and allied health labs through the spring.”

Located at 601 US-71 Business in Savannah, this site will provide access to the associate in arts transfer degree and a number of career programs. Transfer courses, as well as early childhood education, behavioral health support, and robotics will start in January, with the college expecting to add practical nursing, associate degree nursing, radiologic technology, surgical technology, diagnostic sonography, industrial maintenance, and more by fall 2023.

“This is going to be a great location for the western region of our service territory,” said President Dr. Lenny Klaver. “We are always looking for ways to serve our students better and provide affordable and accessible education to the region.”

With the Savannah campus opening, NCMC North Belt Center courses and staff will relocate to the Savannah campus beginning January 2023. The college plans to move the nursing programs currently offered in Maryville to Savannah later in the year.

North Central Missouri College will have future plans for a public open house once construction is further completed.