North District Commissioner Chris Burns called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioner, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/15/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices to MTE, Family Guidance Center and SAM, LLC.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #81598-81622.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Bryan’s Auto for equipment; collector to Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sales Tax / Use Tax / Road & Bridge Special Sales Tax report; Insurance spreadsheet with proposed costs through Blue Cross Blue Shield.

A call was put in to Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, regarding rescheduling a visit. Jacobson will get back with the commission with a new time.

Took a call from a resident in Grant Township regarding a potential reconstruction road.

Put a call in to Adam Teale, Midland Surveying, to discuss descriptions and locations of two roads for possible vacation in Polk and Independence Townships.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and commissioners inspected a Road #1051 in Polk Township, culverts on Roads #408 and #395 in Jackson Township, a road sign issue on Road #656 which led to a landowner fencing issue inspection, a culvert on Road #997 and Road #999 in Washington Township, Bridge #910 in White Cloud and Road #2 in Lincoln Township at the request of a resident.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Austin Roach, Acciona Energy project director and Adam Stratton, director of solar development met with the commission to discuss upcoming plans for a solar project in Nodaway County. Also present: Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.

Open enrollment for 2023 employee insurance with Gallagher Insurance will be held on December 1 with a morning and afternoon option. Times will be set and officeholders will be notified.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/22/2022.