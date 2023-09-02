By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Softball Team won in a close battle against North Andrew, 8-7, in Maryville on August 28.

The Spoofhounds went back and forth with the Cardinals through four innings, before Maryville opened up a five run lead in the 6th inning. North Andrew attempted a late game rally with four runs in the 7th, but Maryville was able to prevail in the end. Junior Emma Sprague pitched a full game for Maryville, and also had a game high three hits and two runs at the plate. It was a breakout game for junior Alyssa Cunningham however, driving in a game high five runs on two hits, including a three RBI single in the sixth inning to help the Spoofhounds extend their lead.

The first six batters in the line-up all got hits for Maryville, for a total of nine on the game. A combination of timely hits and good base running helped Maryville pull the game out in the end.

This result for Maryville is a far cry from last season, when North Andrew took town the Spoofhounds 16-0. This could be an improved Spoofhound Softball Team this season, as the program will look to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2018.