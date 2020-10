Three members of the Maryville Spoofhound Golf Team will continue their 2020 golf season by attending the state event in Smithville after their October 12 performance for districts at Mozingo Lake Golf Course. They are Lauren Padgitt, ninth and a score of 107; Cailyn Auffert, who place third with a score of 100; and Lauren Jaster, who placed 16th, with a 115 score. They are pictured with Coach Brenda Ricks and their medals.