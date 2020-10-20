As in the past, the Maryville Downtown Trick or Treat will continue this year without a sponsor.

The event will be from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, October 29. The event will be smaller this year than what has been experienced in the past. Treating will take place along Main Street and around the Courthouse square. Parents and children are asked to be aware of traffic as streets may not be closed.

Maryville Downtown Trick or Treat started 25 years ago as an effort by a downtown merchants association to showcase the wide range of goods and services available in the area which ranges from Buchanan east to Market Street and Jenkins north to Sixth Street.

Over the years, organizations, clubs, churches, political candidates, other businesses and entities have set up in the downtown area. This event is a celebration showcasing Maryville.

It has allowed families to experience the fun of dressing up and trick or treating from the wide number of publicized participants.

This year all involved are asked to use common sense. Recommendations for business participants this year include setting up outside of the business, wearing a mask, placing candy into child’s bag, basket or bucket, use gloves or hand sanitizer and social distance as much as possible.

Families are requested to stay in groups, maintaining space between them and the group ahead. If possible even though this is an outdoor activity, masks are recommended for family members old enough to wear. The CDC warns against double masking, don’t wear a Halloween mask with a face mask. Preference is given to wearing just a face mask.

The decision to participate is up to families and businesses.