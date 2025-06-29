The City of Maryville is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mozingo Lake Recreation Park with an Independence Day celebration Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5.

On July 4, there is an All Day Hole-In-One Contest at the Sechrest 18 Golf Course.

Saturday, July 5 events start off at 8 am with the Optimist Club Youth Fishing Tournament located at the City Boat Ramp. There are two age divisions: birth to 10 years-old and 11 to 15 years-old. Registration begins at 8 am, fishing starts at 8:30 am and ends at 11 am. First place goes to the biggest fish, second place goes to the most fish and third place goes to the smallest fish. Worms are provided and there is free Kool Kats.

•The Watson 9 golf course adult and youth scramble starts at 9 am.

• The beach party is at 11 am with activities including free pizza, DJ Hendrix, foam cannon, sand volleyball free-play and water guns.

• The Mega Pong tournament is at noon at the Visitor’s Center patio.

• Activities at “The Point” beginning at 4 pm include free face painting, cornhole freeplay, bounce houses, food trucks and Mozingo Bingo starts at 5 pm.

• Live music by Jimmy Harris starts at 7 pm.

• At dusk there will be the fireworks display.