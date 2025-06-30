The Burlington Jct. City Council met in open and closed sessions June 12, and approved the FY 25 budget.

It was approved at $545,800, which is $34,500 higher than FY 2024 due to inflation. The next sewer increase is set for July 1 for a total of $5 each hook up.

City Manager Jo Anna Marriott gave the financial report, stating all bank accounts were reconciled for May. The council also approved the minutes from May. Water/sewer bills for April 2025 were $34,285.32; the city collected $26,194.79, a difference of $8,090.53 not yet collected. The financial report was approved, with Martin McGary voting no.

The lift station improvement is completed, and the water plant is running almost 24 hours a day to keep up with the 80-85 gallons per minute being the demand. It can’t run on auto anymore and staff has to physically test every four hours that the plant is running and pumping water, which is a MoDNR requirement.

Marriott provided clarification between the difference between a Code Enforcement Officer and Ordinance Enforcement Officer with documentation from the state. She stressed that the city has a Ordinance Enforcement Officer, not a Code Enforcement Officer.

The council then went into closed session for personnel issues.