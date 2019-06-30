For the third year, Nodaway County volunteers and Second Harvest Community Food Bank, St. Joseph, have teamed up to provide free No Hunger Summer lunches to area children up to the age of 18.

“Summer is a time for a kid to be a kid and not worry about when or where their next meal will come,” Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon said. “Supplementing those needs and filling the meal gap of youth in Nodaway County is the purpose of the No Hunger Summer program.”

The meals are served from 11:30 am to 1 pm, Monday through Friday, through July 26, at the Burlington Jct. United Methodist Church, 222 North Clarinda Street. Kids eat free and adults can make a $2 donation to eat.

The balanced, nutritious meals are served by volunteers from the BJ UMC on Mondays, St. Benedict Catholic Church on Tuesdays, Elmo and Clearmont UMCs on Wednesdays and BJ Christian Church on Thursdays. On Fridays, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 315 members, among others, volunteer to serve the meals.

For more information about the program, call Terry Robison at 660.253.0823 or Suzanne Rasmussen at 660.582.7043.