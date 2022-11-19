The US Army Corps of Engineers at Smithville Lake will host its annual managed deer hunt for individuals with ambulatory disabilities on November 19 and 20. This event allows individuals with ambulatory disabilities the opportunity to hunt from wheelchair accessible hunting blinds at Smithville Lake.

Hunters have been randomly selected and may hunt on both days. All selected hunters are required to have a volunteer that will stay with them at all times and must obtain the Managed Deer Hunt License prior to the hunt. All Missouri state regulations apply.