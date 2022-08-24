The Holt County 4-H Club will give a “blessings box” to be placed in Skidmore outside of Newton Hall. The purpose of this box is to provide the public with nonperishable food and supplies. Skidmore is looking for sponsors, including groups, organizations or individuals, to fill the box so goods can be distributed each month. Sponsors can sponsor or donate as often as they would like.

Sponsors can purchase the supplies themselves or make a monetary donation to cover the supplies needed that month. Typically, it will cost $50 to $100 each month depending on the season, need and any upcoming holidays that may set a theme.

City Hall will be in charge of installing, upkeep, sponsor communication and social media posts. It is expected the city will receive the box in September. Interested sponsors can contact Meagan Morrow, city clerk and organizer, at City Hall, 660.928.3281.

“This is a wonderful, useful need for our town,” Morrow said. “4-H boxes are very well used in our area and we thank them for putting these together free of charge.”