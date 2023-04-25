At the April 13 Skidmore City Council meeting, the council decided to table the swearing in of the April 4 elected aldermen until the May 11 meeting.

Alderman Teresa Carter, who was re-elected to the council seat, was at the April meeting. Steve Day, a write-in candidate, was not. Alderman Marvin Sumy was thanked for his years of service to Skidmore culminating with his 90th birthday celebration at the meeting.

Discussion was held, without names being mentioned, on the four applications received to fill the city clerk position. Carter will check references and call the applicants for interviews on April 19. All aldermen will interview the candidates at city hall.

Meagan Morrow, the current city clerk, will train on Mondays. She is currently working on a city clerk manual for the city. Mayor Jill Wieland said the new clerk should at least be a high school graduate. The city is going to cut back the hours city hall is open and start the new clerk at 12 hours per week.

A long discussion was held on mowing the city parks, properties and the three cemeteries. Maintenance Supervisor Cassie Partridge has one mower and one weedeater ready. One weedeater is going to need more repair. The council wants only Partridge to run the mower.

The council moved to hire one young person for weedeating help at $10 per hour for a maximum of 12 – 15 hours per week. Tim Slagle voted no.

The ARPA account will be closed and the remaining ARPA funds of $13,831 will be used on the clay pipe replacement across the creek. Any remaining balance will be used for the water pit repairs needed.

Two bids were reviewed for the clay pipe replacement. Smi-Co Contracting Group, LLC, Odessa, bid $11,134. Strueby Plumbing and Trenching, LLC, Conception Jct, bid $27,500. The Strueby bid was more detailed which led the aldermen to question whether the cheaper bid would accomplish a good permanent repair of the situation. Partridge is going to contact Smi-Co for more details. The bids were tabled.

Ordinance #2023 Cemeteries was approved after two readings. Fees for cemetery lots was raised to $250 per plot and $100 per grave marking. All monies received from the sale of plots, perpetual care from grants or donations, or fines assessed shall be deposited in a special account and kept as separate funding from the city’s general funding.

Ordinance # Water Rates 2023 changed water rates for multi dwelling units to $44 base fee for each dwelling then usage applied. Non-water users will have a flat sewer fee of $55 to cover the average usage of city sewer. The rates were recommended by the Missouri Rural Water Association and the MoDNR.

A late charge of $20 will be added to the bill if it is not paid in full by the 20th of the month. If not paid by the fifth of the following month service will be disconnected and a charge of $50 for return service will be added.

Ordinances for city clerk/treasurer and water superintendent were repealed in their entirety and hired employees or non-elected positions will now have job descriptions or manuals instead of ordinance.

Resolution number HM-2023 was approved. It is a resolution for the city of Skidmore to adopt the Nodaway County multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.

United Fiber representatives told the council work would start on fiber internet developments within 30 days with an estimated 90 days afterwards service being available for residents to hook up.

A metal ramp has been purchased for the Depot Museum. Carter was told a bid was not required for the installation.

Discussion was held on gravel being put into ruts by mailboxes and potholes in streets. The township furnishes Skidmore with 10 loads per year. The city gets one load at a time for two reasons. One, there is nowhere to store it and two, residents would use the gravel without permission.

Partridge said some residents were scraping gravel from the street to use in private driveways.

Discussion was held on the city newsletter put together by Rana Killingsworth. It is costing the city $1,260 per year for mailing to residents. It is expected the amount will increase as postage increases. Killingsworth has been urging residents to get the newsletter by email or at the city website or Facebook page. She is currently emailing 15 copies. She will review mailing addresses to see if she can cut some mailing costs. Residents are asked to contact her to be put on the email list.

The Monroe Township request to purchase lots seven and eight for $3,000 was tabled. Questions were raised on if the township dissolves, the city has first right of purchase. Monroe Township will have its lawyer rewrite the quit claim deed.

The council has started reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the opening of the council meeting.