Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associated commissioners; Angie Cordell, deputy clerk and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/18/23. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies; Commission to Northwest Football team for labor.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Consolidated 911 Expense report for March 2023.

Walk discussed doors at the Courthouse that he had looked at with Bill Driskell. A call was put in to Randy Holtman, Holtman Masonry with masonry questions, Jeff Smith, Smith Contracting and Maryville Glass and Lock for estimates on door repair/replacement. The commission left a message at McGinness Electric regarding the east clock at the Courthouse.

Commissioners spoke with both Sarah Pritchett, intern and Amy Dowis, regional planner at NWMO Regional Council of Governments, regarding the two-year commitment to $3,000 cash match. The commission called Curt Livengood, Atchison County commissioner, to discuss the program. After reviewing the information, the commission signed a commitment of match funds for round 2 of the program.

The agenda for the township meeting was finalized.

The commission discussed the request to abandon the east .10 mile of Road #601 in Section 8, Township 63N, Range 35W in Polk Township. A letter was drafted to send out certified letters to the landowners whose property touches the portion of the road that will be abandoned. A public hearing will be held in the office of the county commission at 9 am, May 4.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #261 in Union Township and a tube issue on Road #973 and Bridge #972 both in Washington Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 4/25/2023.