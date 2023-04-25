Skidmore resident Cheryl Huston has been sheltering a piece of Nodaway County history in her garage.

It is a 4×8 foot wooden American flag painted in the mid-80s to honor veterans, the missing-in-action and the killed-in-action during the Freedom Fest celebration and the Moving Wall events held in Skidmore during this time. Knowing this piece of history needed to be preserved, Huston contacted the Nodaway Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who then contacted Troop 190 Scout Leader John Campbell.

Campbell saw the opportunity for the flag to be an Eagle Scout project and Scout Caden Wilson, son of Wayne and Jessica Wilson, is undertaking the restoration.

DAR is sponsoring the project and will furnish the money for the restoration. Plans for the flag include having the flag displayed at Nodaway County American Legion Posts and taking part in parades throughout the county.

Lights on the flag represent veterans from all over the US and are numbered. The border has lights representing civilians who donated to the flag project and Freedom Fest. There is a loose-leaf binder of the veterans, with information and, if available, photos. The plan is to once again sell light bulbs and the money to be used for veterans’ causes.