At the April 14 Skidmore City Council meeting, City Attorney Miles Figg said the scope of legal work for the city should decrease.

This statement was concerning the jury trial held earlier that day with Rick Stanton being found guilty for violating Skidmore’s nuisance ordinance on one count. The sentencing hearing will be held in May. Figg will file the city’s response brief by April 18.

The election results were accepted and new council members, Kim Fetterer and Tim Slagle, were sworn in along with returning mayor, Jill Wieland, and alderman, Marvin Sumy. Teresa Carter will continue as mayor pro-tem.

The Skidmore employee handbook was approved with changes. The 2022 mayor, 2022 procurement policy and 2022 emergency ordinances were approved.

The hiring of part-time help for the mowing season was tabled until the May 12 meeting. It was decided to wait until it was determined how long it took for Maintenance Operator Martin Charles to complete the mowing of city property and the three cemeteries. Also, if it takes him over the 40-hour work week, the extra time could be comp time to use during the winter.

The city-wide clean-up dates are Monday, May 16 to Monday, May 23.

The USDA sewer audit’s rate study has not been completed.

Discussion was held on PeopleService employee Jonathan Eckstein not providing reports to the city, including DNR violations from the recent clay pipe leak.

A resident was wanting the Skidmore newsletter to include more information on the residents. Suggestions included hospitalizations, people returning home from wintering in the south, birth announcements and deaths.

Discussion was held on the museum. The council wants a contractor to do the painting of the building and have the Eagle Scouts work on landscaping and signs. Four of the 17 windows are not repairable and will need to be replaced. The goal is to get the museum open on a regular basis.

Nodaway-Holt Superintendent Jeff Blackford had looked at the Skidmore Wildcat City Park baseball field. He thinks it is doable to have high school baseball games at the field.

Resident Kenny Shewey will be paid $15 per hour for marking graves.

The Depot committee met March 24 and minutes were submitted to the council. It was decided to paint it barn red with creamy white trim.

In closed session, current litigation was discussed.