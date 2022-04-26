Erin Fent has been hired as the 2022-23 Nodaway-Holt Elementary Principal.

Fent has a bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University in elementary education, a master’s degree from the University of Missouri in information sciences and learning technologies and a specialist degree from William Woods University in administration.

She has completed 19 years of teaching in both lower and upper elementary classrooms including teaching sixth grade for one year at NH.

Fent has two sons, Ryan, 13, and Kyle, 11.

“I am extremely excited about this opportunity that has been given to me by the Nodaway-Holt School Board to be the new leader of this amazing elementary school,” Fent said. “I look forward to working together with everyone to make the 2022-2023 school year the best year yet.”

“Ms. Fent brings a wealth of classroom and leadership experiences to the Nodaway-Holt School District,” Superintendent Jeff Blackford said. “I am confident she will continue to build a culture focused on student learning and her experiences will support families, students and staff in ways that lead to improvement and inspire all stakeholders.”