At the November 14 Skidmore City Council meeting, the December meeting was changed to 5:30 pm, Tuesday, December 10 with a town hall meeting then the council meeting.

The lead service line inventory was to begin work November 18 by Byrne and Jones and should be finished by the end of November.

On the lights for Hillcrest Cemetery, consensus was to use solar lights as the most feasible solution.

Ordinance #2024 Cemeteries was approved after the first and second reading.

Clodfelter Insurance quoted increased deductibles, but it was decided to stay with the current deductible as the cost savings was not enough to go to a higher deductible.

Mayor Teresa Carter spoke with a financial advisor about additional funds for the wastewater project. A bond was passed in 2018 for $1 million but the cost of the project has risen to $1.3 million. The advisor will check with DNR about funding.

There is $10,555 in the street budget to use through Monday, June 30. Alderman Dennis Gladman will attend the next Monroe Township meeting to discuss gravel. Maintenance Operator Mike Reasoner has expressed concern about the need for funds to continue the street work.

Carter wants council members to be more involved in city business and work. Current projects needing to be done include gathering information for the emergency plan and sorting through old city records. All need to know how to test the wastewater.

The audit was presented by Kenny Hales, CPA/PC.

A resident requested their water to be turned off for the winter. They will pay the $250 deposit to turn the water back on. The city wells need to be capped.

Skidmore will look at putting Proposition U on the April 8, 2025 ballot at the December meeting. It is a sales tax paid on the purchase of goods from out-of-state vendors, it is not a new tax but the city has not been receiving this income. This is the subject of the town hall meeting.

Ciara White requested Newton Hall use. After discussion, it was decided to offer the building only if no other space is available.

Reasoner has furnished wastewater measurements to McClure and updated the water meter system.

A mailing campaign is underway by Carter for the playground equipment grant. The city will receive a Gladys Rickard Trust matching grant if it can raise $15,000 by March 1, 2025. So far $2,800 has been donated.

Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be at 5 pm, Sunday, December 8 at Newton Hall. The city council will decorate Memorial Park starting at 1 pm, Sunday, November 24.

A Polar Express movie event will begin at 1 pm, Saturday, December 7 at Newton Hall. Children and their families are invited to come for an afternoon of fun including decorating their own train car, a visit from Santa, cookies and hot cocoa.