The Nodaway Nursing Home, located west of Maryville on Highway 46, recently celebrated the nursing facility on its 125th anniversary. Staff members who were present for the ribbon cutting to commemorate the birthday were: holding the ribbon Kelly Grady, Mary Simmons, Deborah Colfax, Mandi Hayes, Brandon Deets, who is wielding the scissors, Georgi Lane, Melisa Morris, Megan Gaertner, Joy Downing, stretching the official tightly and Tisha Moore.