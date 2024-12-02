Div. I Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

“Kansas University Men’s Basketball team is currently ranked #1 in the most recent AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll starting the season with a 4-0 record. Connecticut is #2, followed by Gonzaga, Auburn and Iowa State at #5. This proportional symbol map indicates the #1 ranked team with the biggest basketball and #25 Illinois with the smallest ball. The spatial distribution, of top ranked teams, indicates the eastern half of the country has the majority of higher ranked basketball teams.”