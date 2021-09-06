The Skidmore City Council, August 25, approved the 2021-22 city budget and the tax rate.

First the council reviewed the profit and loss by class report for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Discussion was held on the increase in legal fees and decrease in grants.

There are no special projects planned in the near future. The loss amount in 2020-21 was smaller than previous years.

Mayor Robert Manning suggested the 410 West Elm property, which Skidmore owns, be deeded to adjacent landowners. City Clerk Meagan Morrow will look into the process.

The current budget, prepared by Donald Erickson, was reviewed. Estimate income from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 is estimated at $262,193.28. Total estimated expenses for the same time period is $265,920; a deficit of -$3,726.72 is anticipated.

Discussion was held on decreasing the payroll expenses in the trash fund to relieve some of the deficit. Discussion was also held on the amount of gravel purchased and used each year versus a complete street resurfacing.

The tax levy will remain at $1 per $100 assessed valuation for the general fund and $1 per $100 assessed valuation for the street fund. The assessed valuation of real and personal property was slightly lower for the current tax year, $1,777,338 versus $1,799,346 for the prior year.