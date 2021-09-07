At the August 18 meeting, the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate setup committees for upcoming senior Center events.

A celebration committee was formed to commemorate the anniversary of the senior center. Serving on the committee are board members, Susan Hull, Teresa Hayes, Connie McGinness, Linda Girard, Ray Courter and Administrator Amie Firavich.

The board will also conduct an internal audit of the senior center’s finances. On this committee will be Courter, McGinness and Carolyn Franks. The committee hasn’t selected the months which will be audited.

The senior center is in need of volunteers. Volunteer job positions currently open are hostess, who will make monetary change; several positions are open on Fridays; drivers are needed for the home-delivered meals; and volunteers on an “as-needed” basis to cut vegetables.

The center is still looking for a stone mason to give estimates for the repair of the outside walls of the building.

During the 21 days the center was open in July, a daily average of 39 congregate or at the center meals and 78 home-delivered meals were served.