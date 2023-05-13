Youth age six and older as of June 1, who can swim a minimum of 25 meters unassisted, can register for the 2023 Maryville Sharks Summer Swim Team. Online registration is open now through Sunday, May 21 at sites.google.com/site/
The swim team runs for five weeks. Practice is Monday through Friday at the Maryville Aquatic Center, starting Monday, May 30. Costs are $20 per swimmer with the Sharks and $80 per swimmer or $200 per family with Maryville Parks and Rec. Team T-shirt and entry in all dual and tri meets is included.
For more information, contact 660.254.6780 or maryvillesharks@gmail.com.
