Youth age six and older as of June 1, who can swim a minimum of 25 meters unassisted, can register for the 2023 Maryville Sharks Summer Swim Team. Online registration is open now through Sunday, May 21 at sites.google.com/site/ maryvillesharksswimteam/home. Swimmers must register with both the Sharks Parent Board and Maryville Parks Recreation.

The swim team runs for five weeks. Practice is Monday through Friday at the Maryville Aquatic Center, starting Monday, May 30. Costs are $20 per swimmer with the Sharks and $80 per swimmer or $200 per family with Maryville Parks and Rec. Team T-shirt and entry in all dual and tri meets is included.

For more information, contact 660.254.6780 or maryvillesharks@gmail.com.