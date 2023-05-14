SouthPaws Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Sally Hayes, owner is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce May Business of the Month.

Located at 2211 South Main Street, SouthPaws is a full service facility committed to promoting responsible pet ownership and preventive pet healthcare.

Nominated for its outstanding customer service, its nomination reads, “Dr. Sally has been taking care of our pets for years. She and her staff are always available to help with routine things but also emergency care… she is certainly an accomplished woman and respected professional in our community.”

The Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service, and professional relationships.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should meet at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

The Chamber urges others to help in recognizing an outstanding area business by nominating it for a Business of the Month award.Nominations may be made by any customer or Chamber member. All nominations must be submitted on the Business of the Month Nomination form accessible by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com. Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.