Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk. Also present: Angie Cordell, Deputy Clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. Burns seconded the motion. The motion passed by vote: Walker (Yes); Burns (Yes); Walk (Yes.) Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/4/23. Walk seconded the motion. The motion passed by vote: Walker (Yes); Burns (Yes); Walk (Yes.)

Approved: Caterers Liquor License for Black Pony

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: sheriff’s vehicle mileage report; City of Maryville – Depot Street; Austin Roach with Acciona; Joseph Pimentel in regard to BOE hearings.

A resident of Polk Township stopped in to discuss road conditions within Polk Township.

Commission called Dave Earls, MoDOT regarding Cart rock roads numbers in the county.

The commission placed a call to discuss the proposal submitted by NWMO Regional Council of Governments with Jerri Dearmont with Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant.

Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, along with City of Skidmore council Kim Fetterer and Teresa Carter, also present Marilyn Jenkins, discussing the City of Skidmore waste water project and requesting ARPA funds. Following discussion the commission decided to award 12,000 to the City of Skidmore.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer, gave the American Rescue Plan Acts update to the commission.

Commission sent an email to Judge Robert Rice for update on treatment court

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/11/2023.