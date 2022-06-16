Eldon Earl Hart, 93, Sheridan, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Worth County Convalescent Center in Grant City.

He was born on June 1, 1929, southwest of Gaynor, to Lloyd and Ennis Hart. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1947.

On September 4, 1949, he married Loretta Hammond. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Hart served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He farmed west of Sheridan for over 60 years.

Mr. Hart’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held at this time.

