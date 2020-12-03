Sheryl Lynn Slaten, 70, Clearmont, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born January 26, 1950, in Elmo, to Norval and Helen Harness Wheeler. She graduated from West Nodaway in 1968 and continued her education through coursework at Northwest Technical School.

On November 10, 1968, she married Rich Slaten in Elmo.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 28 at the Baptist Church, Clearmont, with Br. John Clayton officiating.

Memorials may be given in her name.

Online condolences may be left at ritchiefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, IA.