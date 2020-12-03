Ronald W. Graham, 69, Maryville, peacefully passed from this life into eternity on Monday, November 23, 2020 at approximately 3 pm.

Ron was born on July 22, 1951 the son of George and Maxine Graham, now deceased. He was a graduate of Stanberry High School in 1969.

On March 2, 1974 he married Sharon Wilkinson in Alanthus Grove.

Funeral services were held November 30 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial was in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to reach out to someone in need.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com