College World Series Players, 2025

The College World Series was held in Omaha recently. The map displays the rosters of the eight teams that made the CWS this year. A total of 315 players. A small sample for a map of this type. However, it does resemble the players map for college baseball as well as Major League Players. The southern half and west coast dominate per capita production of elite college baseball players. In terms of total numbers by state, California accounts for 58, Illinois is next with 24 followed by Arizona (21), Kentucky (16) and Louisiana (14). Combined, these five states provided over 40 percent of all CWS players.