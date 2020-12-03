Linda Joy LaMaster, 67, Guilford, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born January 26, 1953, in Maryville, to Marcus Maynard and Geraldine Elizabeth Henderson Sherman. She graduated from South Nodaway High School, Barnard, and received an associate’s degree in business from the Northwest Technical School.

On July 10, 1977, she married Kenneth Duane LaMaster at the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard.

Graveside services and burial were Saturday, November 28 at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.

No formal visitation is planned due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Services are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

