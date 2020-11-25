Alice Louise Inman, 96, Maryville, formerly of Clinton and Los Angeles, CA, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living Facility, Maryville.

She was born March 22, 1924, on the family farm to Bert and Delia King Baldwin. She graduated from Hopkins High School and attended college at Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, where she received her elementary teaching credentials.

On May 29, 1945, she married Calvin Inman. After the war they moved to Los Angeles, CA, where they lived for nearly 40 years.

Family and friends may pay their respects at Price Funeral Home in Maryville, from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday November 30. Burial with a brief ceremony will be at 10 am, December 1, Oak Hill Cemetery in Clearmont.

