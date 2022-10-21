Sherry Lea Carmichael, 56, Pickering, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

She was born April 25, 1966, in Maryville, to Marvin Laverne and Margaret L. Bridgewater Lowrance. She graduated in 1984 from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins, and had attended classes at Northwest Missouri State University. She was a lifelong resident of the area.

On April 12, 1986, she married Stuart L. Carmichael at the Christian Church in Pickering.

Mrs. Carmichael went to work for Nodaway Valley Bank in 1985, first as a teller and then as the mobile deposit assistant.

