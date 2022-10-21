Richard Allen Ridenour, 73, Hopkins, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 23, 1949, in Clarinda, IA, to Ross and Dorothy Ridenour.

He married Shirley Ann Vore in Bedford, IA.

Mr. Ridenour served in the US Army for two years. He worked most of his career as a foreman of Nodaway County Road and Bridge.

Graveside services were Wednesday, October 19 at the Hopkins Cemetery under the care of Price Funeral Home.

