Orval J. Nelson, 78, Ravenwood, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born November 11, 1941, in Guilford, to Orval and Ruby Bland Nelson.

He was united in marriage to Carolee Wallace in 1977.

Mr. Nelson’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. His inurnment will be at a later date in Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.

Memorials can be directed to Weathermon Cemetery.

