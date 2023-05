Alva Pierson, 94, Maryville, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Maryville Living Center.

He was born July 13, 1928, in Burlington Jct., to Jay and Fleta Smith Pierson.

On October 25, 1953, he married Geraldine Kempf. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2019.

Graveside services were held Monday, May 8 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.