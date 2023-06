By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Sharks Swim Team hit the road for meets in Nebraska against Plattsmouth on June 17 and Syracuse on June 19. The Sharks will travel back to Nebraska June 24 to Nebraska City and to Cameron on June 26. They will then close out their season with a home meet against Savannah on June 28 and the Maryville Invitational on July 1.

Plattsmouth, 4th place, 178.5 points

Relays. Mixed 9-10, 100 yard medley, 3rd, 1:40.88; Mixed 13-14, 100 yard medley, 1st, 1:08.90; Mixed 15-18, 100 yard medley, 1st, 1:16.40; Mixed 9-10, 100 yard freestyle, 3rd, 1:31.97; Mixed 13-14 ,100 yard freestyle, 1st, 1:00.85; Mixed 15-18, 100 yard freestyle, 1st, 1:12.72.

Individual. Girls 9-10, 25 yard backstroke, Ryleigh Bostick, 2nd, 21.19; Girls 11-12, 50 yard backstroke, Cora Feick, 1st, 38.15; Girls 13-14, 50 yard backstroke, Lola Alvarez, 1st, 36.38; Claire Walter, 2nd, 38.82; Boys 15-18, 50 yard backstroke, Timothy Lynn, 2nd, 38.34; Girls 9-10, 25 yard breaststroke, Elara Chase, 2nd, 23.85; Girls 11-12, 50 yard breaststroke, Kyra Schultz, 1st, 46.82; Boys 15-18, 50 yard breaststroke, Asher Brunnert, 2nd, 46.38; Girls 11-12, 50 yard butterfly, Feick, 1st, 35.38; Girls 13-14, 50 yard butterfly, Alvarez, 1st, 37.00; Boys 15-18, 50 yard butterfly, Brunnert, 3rd, 35.59; Girls 9-10, 25 yard freestyle, Ryleigh Bostwick, 2nd, 17.56; Girls 11-12, 50 yard freestyle, Feick, 1st, 31.07; Girls 13-14, 50 yard freestyle, Walter, 1st, 30.69; Boys 15-18, 50 yard freestyle, Brunnert, 3rd, 30.44; Boys 8 and under, 50 yard freestyle, Josiah Green, 2nd, 56.60.

Syracuse

Relays. Mixed 9-10, 100 yard medley, 1st, 1:26.18; Mixed 11-12, 100 yard medley, 1st, 1:22.78; Mixed 13-14, 100 yard medley, 2nd, 1:08.43; Mixed 15 and over, 1st, 1:01.03; Mixed 9-10, 100 yard freestyle, 2nd, 1:22.37; Mixed 11-12, 100 yard freestyle, 1st, 1:09.19; Mixed 13-14, 100 yard freestyle, 1st, 57.25.

Individual. Girls 8 and under, 25 yard backstroke, Hadlee Mayfield, 2nd, 31.16; Girls 9-10, 25 yard backstroke, Bostwick, 1st, 21.97; Girls 11-12 50 yard backstroke, Feick, 1st, 36.37; Schultz, 2nd, 48.57; Girls 13-14, 50 yard backstroke, Alvarez, 1st, 36.60; Walter, 2nd, 37.31; Boys 15 and over, 50 yard backstroke, Austin David, 1st, 30.15; Girls 11-12, 50 yard breaststroke, Schultz, 1st, 47.06; Boys 13-14, 50 yard breaststroke, Connolly Mayfield, 1st, 45.28; Boys 15 and over, 50 yard breaststroke, David, 1st, 31.91; Girls 8 and under, 25 yard butterfly, Mayfield, 1st, 32.37; Boys 9-10, 25 yard butterfly, Brewer Honan, 2nd, 26.81; Girls 11-12, 50 yard butterfly, Feick, 1st, 38.69; Aniston Winter, 3rd, 43.72; Girls 13-14, 50 yard butterfly, Walter, 2nd, 37.25; Boys 13-14, 50 yard butterfly, Mayfield, 1st, 39.62; Girls 8 and under, 25 yard freestyle, Mayfield, 2nd, 23.84; Boys 9-10, 25 yard freestyle, Honan, 2nd, 20.06; Girls 11-12, 50 yard freestyle, Feick, 1st, 31.13; Schultz, 3rd, 36.31; Girls 13-14, 50 yard freestyle, Walter, 3rd, 32.35; Boys 13-14, 50 yard freestyle, Mayfield, 3rd, 32.66; Boys 15 and over, 50 yard freestyle, Austin David, 1st, 26.41.