The Ferluknat Farms’ Sew Strong Together mask project has completed 10,000 fabric masks.

The mask was sold for a $200 donation to Roberta O’Connell on May 29 to commemorate the milestone. O’Connell has also sewn masks for the project.

Seamstresses with high totals of completed masks are the Mt. Moriah ladies with 3,150, Cathy Bowen, Janet Medsker and Nicky Comstock, all over 1,000 each, Pam Euler, over 800, and Carol O’Riley and Patty Bagby, each over 500 masks. All efforts to sew, cut and distribute the masks are appreciated by the group.

The project started when Holly Kay Cronk, the owner of Ferluknat Farms, saw the need for fabric masks because of the COVID – 19 pandemic. Volunteers joined in to make the masks from a CDC approved pattern. A filter can be inserted inside the mask to increase its protection factor. The masks can be washed and reused.

The masks are given away free to those in need. The goal started at 1,000 masks, rose quickly to 5,000, then to 10,000, and now that goal has been met, is now at 15,000.

The masks are currently being shipped to churches, day cares and Head Start programs. On May 28, 550 masks were sent to a Kansas City day care. Over 1,000 masks have been shipped to various individuals in the Bronx of New York City.

Cronk is estimating the next 5,000 masks will take approximately another three weeks to complete. On May 29, the group received 50 more orders.

The group has received and used $7,000 in donations which has been used on fabrics, supplies and postage which is now averaging between $150 to $200 per day.

Cronk said people can donate in person or mail a check to 805 South Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468, or PayPal or Venmo using the email, sewstrongtogether@gmail.com.