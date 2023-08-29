Back-to-school activities haven’t slowed Nodaway County events in September. Here are some of the events which are scheduled:

• September 1 – Chamber First Friday Coffee hosted by Northwest Missouri State University, 7:30 to 9 am.

• September 2 – Annual Car Show held by Meyer Auto Center, 200 block of North Market Street, Maryville.

• September 3 – Eagles and Engines, all makes and models welcome, at Bearcat Aerie 3669, 29997 US Highway 71, Maryville, registration $20, 10:30 am; participant judging, 1 pm; awards, 2 pm. Food, drinks and music available, rain or shine. For questions, call 660.442.6343 or 660.215.0594 or go to BearcatAerie3669 on Facebook.

• September 5, 12, 19, 26 – Hopkins Museum, North Third Street, Hopkins, open at no charge from 1 to 3 pm.

• September 6 – West Nodaway High School and Community Blood Drive at American Legion Hall, 112 West Main Street, Burlington Jct. 2 to 6 pm. Appointments are preferred, book at savealifenow.org/group, enter group code: CBHX. For additional details, contact Nicki Honan at 660.725.3317 or nhonan@wnrockets.com.

• September 7 – The Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri presents Rhonda Vincent at Trenton High School, Fine Arts Theater, 1415 Oklahoma Avenue, Trenton; tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the door; doors open at 6 pm, concert at 7 pm. For more information, call Ron Dougan at 660.359.0100.

Northwest Bearcat Football first home game vs. Emporia State at Bearcat Stadium, 7 pm.

• September 7, 21 – Fireside Chat Cancer Support group in cooperation with Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Pastor Kim Mitchell hosts and facilitates, hybird group in person at the Gathering Space, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville and online via Zoom, 6 to 7:30 pm. To sign up, email Mitchell at pastorkim@maryvillefumc.org.

• September 8 – Northwest Soccer vs. Augustana at Bearcat Pitch, 3 pm.

Rolla Dicks American Legion Tenderloin supper, featuring tenderloin sandwiches, potato wedges and dessert, 5 to 7 pm.

• September 8, 9 – Burlington Jct. Farmers’ Fall Festival, Friday: end of ATV Barrel Race Registration at City Park, 5:30 pm; races, 6 pm.

Saturday: Breakfast at American Legion by FFA and BJ Park Committee, 6 am; 5K registration in front of BJ Health Center, 6:45 am, start 7 am; Tractor cruise registration at AL, 7 am, cruise departs Main Street, 8 am; Little Mr. and Miss Contest at AL, 9 am; Pie Baking Judging entries due at AL, judging begins at 9:30 am; Parade, line-up and register in front of Sur-Gro, 10 am, start 11 am; Lunch served by WN After Prom at AL, 11:30 am; Horseshoe contest at City Park, $5 entry fee, noon; Tractor Show, register in park, noon to 2 pm; Bounce houses at baseball field, kids activities at City Park, 12:30 to 5 pm; Vendor booths at City Park, 1 to 4 pm; Hot Wheel races at City Park Shelter, cars provided, Kids Pedal Tractor Pull, basketball courts in City Park, 1 pm; Lucky at AL, 2 to 4 pm; Super-Farmer Contest hosted by BJ Kiwanis, City Park, 2 pm; Cake walk, City Park Shelter, 3 pm; Cornhole tournament, City Park, Silent Auction bidding opens in City Park, 4 pm; Community Dinner for Freewill donation, bring a lawn chair, at City Park, 5 pm; Grand Marshal and Little Mr. and Miss presented, 50/50 drawing, basketball court, 5:45 pm; Music by Michael Shaun Brown, basketball court, 6 to 8:30 pm; Pie auction, Silent auction bidding ends, 8:30 pm.

• September 9 – South Nodaway Band Color Run, 5K color run, walk, bike and 1K kids fun run start at Guilford Baseball Field, Highway M, Guilford, registration opens at 7:30 am; 5K starts at 8 am, 1K starts at 9 am. Wear a white shirt, get doused with colored power every mile. Entry fees for 5K is $20, 1K is free. All proceeds benefit the South Nodaway Band students.

2nd Saturday Coffee at Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut, Maryville, baked goods and coffee available, donations are welcomed, 9 to 11 am.

Railroads in the Midwest at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, professor and railroad expert Robert Voss will present a program prior to the unveiling of a new railroad exhibit, 11 am to noon.

Elmo Fish and Chicken Fry at Elmo Community Building, 5 to 7 pm.

Neighborhood BBQ with vintage cars on display, South Saunders Street from East South Avenue to the top of the hill.

Heartland Dueling Pianos appearing at The Pub, 414 North Main, Maryville, 8:30 to 11:30 pm.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Glow Foam for Kids’ Sake 5K.

• September 9, 16, 23, 30 – Downtown Maryville Market at Nodaway Valley Bank parking lot, Fourth and Buchanan, 8 am.

• September 10 – N2IT Fishing Open Tournament, Mozingo Lake, 6:30 am to 2:30 pm. Limited to the first 50 boats, fees paid at the main boat ramp. For more information, visit n2itfishing.com/contact.html

“Show-Me Talent” Guilford Fun Day.

Tri-C Community Annual Lollipop Parade, starts at MFA and ends at the city park, start 3 pm. Conception Abbey is celebrating its 150th anniversary and is hosting the St. Columba Parish Social after the parade.

Northwest Brass Day Concert, musicians from US “Heartland of America” Band and Northwest Faculty at Mary Linn Auditorium, 5 to 6:30 pm.

• September 11 – Nodaway Chorale Fall Holiday season rehearsals begin every Monday, at First Christian Church, Third and Buchanan Streets, Maryville, 7 to 9 pm. For more information, email info@nodawaychorale.org.

• September 11-12 – Maryville Community Blood Drive at gym in First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins Street, Maryville, Monday: 9 am to 3 pm; Tuesday: 1 to 7 pm. Appointments are preferred. To book an appointment, go to savealifenow.org/group, enter code: BL. For more information, contact Evie Church at 660.541.4257 or echurch39@gmail.com.

• September 13 – “Walk with a Doc” at Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville at walking trail on north end of hospital, noon.

• September 14 – Northwest School of Agriculture Mock Interview Day, open to the public, current students, faculty, staff and alumni, 9 am to 3 pm. It is to help students gain interviewing experience by meeting face-to-face or on Zoom with real employers.

Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce annual banquet at Mozingo Events Center, social with dinner, program and awards to follow, 5:30 to 10 pm. Contact chamber for tickets.

• September 15 – Orval Heywood Memorial Golf Classic, 28th Annual Maryville Host Lions Club Golf Tournament at Mozingo Lake Golf Course, Four person scramble, shotgun start at 1 pm. Cost is $70 per person which includes 18 holes of golf, two mulligans per person, shared cart rental, lunch at 11:30 am. Senior players, 60 and older, and women will play from the forward tees.

Northwest Missouri State University Volleyball first home game vs. Missouri Southern at Bearcat Arena, 6 pm.

• September 15 – October 15 – Northwest Hispanic Heritage Month.

• September 16 – Clearmont First Annual Poker Run, all highway licensed vehicles welcome, rain or shine, best and worst hands win, $10 per hand, not responsible for accidents, registration, 12:30 pm; vehicles out at 1:30 pm. It starts and ends at Little Red Schoolhouse in Clearmont. Proceeds go toward new park equipment.

Nacho Average fundraiser, freewill donation, taco/nacho bar with all the fixings, at Little Red School House, Clearmont, 4 to 7 pm. All proceeds go toward new playground equipment.

• September 17 – Breakfast at the Conception Jct. American Legion, proceeds to benefit Sons of the American Legion, 7 to 11 am.

• September 18-23 – 2023 KXCV-KRNW Fall Fund Drive, public radio.

• September 19 – Conception Community Blood Drive at Saint Maur room A109, 37174 State Highway VV, 1 to 6 pm. To book an appointment, go to savealifenow.org/group, enter group code: AK.

• September 20 – Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Blood Drive in Franciscan Room, 2016 South Main Street, 10 am to 4 pm. Signup to donate blood at savealifenow.org/group, enter group code: KC68. For additional information, contact Bridget Kenny at 660.562.7945 or bridget.kenny@mymlc.com.

• September 21 – Willow + Elm Fall into Fashion Show at Rose Hills Event Center, 103 South Main, 6:30 pm. Tickets are on sale.

• September 22 – Memory Café sponsored by Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Oak Pointe and Alzheimer’s Association held in the Gathering Place, First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maryville, 10 to 11:15 am.

• September 23 – Northwest Bearcat Football vs. Lincoln (MO), Family Weekend, 1:30 pm.

• September 24 – Hopkins Beef and Noodle Dinner at the Hopkins Community Building, 11 am to 1 pm.

Barnard Community Historical Society Museum, Highway M, Barnard, open 1 to 4 pm. Also open by appointment. For information, call Mike Walker at 816.262.4814 or any board member.

• September 25 – Spoofhound Spotlight, monthly discussion on everything Spoofhounds on KXCV-KRNW, 9 am.

Paws at The Pub, 414 North Main, Maryville, 5 to 8 pm.

• September 26 – Second Harvest Community Food Bank Fresh Mobile Food Pantry in Barnard, 10 am.

• September 28 – “Life Revolution” The Source Medical Clinic annual banquet at the Northwest Missouri State University Agricultural Learning Center, 6:30 pm. There will be a dinner, ministry update and pro-life speaker Kelly Lester.