Northwest Missouri State University Career Services will host its annual Local Job Fair Wednesday, August 30, to connect individuals with employers offering part-time jobs.

The job fair will take place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. It is free to attend and open to all community members.

“We want to help students coming to Northwest be able to learn more about job and internship opportunities that are available in the community, and we want to help local businesses fill positions,” Kristin Little, a career services coordinator at Northwest, said. “It’s a win-win.”

The job fair is designed to help individuals find local, part-time employment in the northwest Missouri region. Attendees will have opportunities to meet and speak with representatives from a variety of local organizations.

The job fair is sponsored by Northwest Missouri State University, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation and the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.