Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bill Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/14/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Approved: Invoice to Chris and Lori Burns for Missouri Public Defenders rent for fourth quarter; invoice to Taylor Concrete Pumping for Bridge #0086002; inventory disposal form.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Northwest Equipment for repairs for Unit 700; Road and Bridge to NW Equipment for tires.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Federal Emergency Management Act (FEMA-DR4490-MO), policy updates on COVID-19, Extension Council Expense Report for July 2021 and August 2021.

The Resolution for the General Obligation Road Bonds were signed by the commission and the clerk for Green, Hughes and Union Townships and returned to Gilmore and Bell.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, and Bryan Engle, incoming supervisor, along with the commission inspected Roads #677 and #258 in Jackson Township.

Sealed bids for BRO-B074(62) bridge were opened by and read by Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates. Bids were presented by C&C Bridge and Concrete, Inc, Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., CLC Metro, LLC and MS Contracting, LLC. All bidders acknowledged the addendum. All but MS Contracting provided their bid bond. Macias stated they will review the bids and share with MoDOT then provide a recommendation to the county. Those in attendance were: Ed Walker, Engle, Amy Dowis, NW MO Regional Council of Government, Chris Childress, C&C Bridge and Concrete, Inc., Justin Murphey, Emery Sapp & Sons, Michael Sattman, MS Contracting, LLC and Russell Placzek, Oden Enterprises.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A letter from Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates was reviewed from the BRO-B074(62) Bridge bid opening. Snyder and Associates recommended the low bidder, Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. be awarded the bid. A letter to Marty Liles, district engineer of the MoDOT referencing the bids, the recommendation of project award to low bidder and a request for MoDOT approval was signed and returned to Snyder and Associates.

The commission spent the afternoon at the county barn at a retirement reception for Ed Walker. His last day will be Friday, September 18, 2021.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 9/21/2021.