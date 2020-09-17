Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/10/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: inventory transfer/disposal forms; accounts payable checks #77050-77074.

Requisitions: collector to MTE for office supplies; deputy coroner pay/cell phone reimbursements.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: sheriff’s inmate report, August 2020; equipment/fuel report for August 2020.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, stopped in to have papers signed for BRO-B074(61) Bridge. These included a change order, LPA Services invoice #6 and a project completion letter all to Chris Redline, MoDOT district engineer. A list of bridges for softmatch was also discussed.

A resident of Union Township stopped in to discuss drainage issue with a concrete culvert and a separate issue with trees being piled up and creating issues on Roads #213-214. The commission inspected these issues.

The commission reviewed CARES Act Funds applications submitted under round two of the small business grant process with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer on hand to answer questions. Tyler Garrett and Dave Baker stopped in to discuss their application for the small business grant that was not awarded on the first round. Garrett and Baker will be providing more information at the request of the commission. Dr. John Jasinski and Dr. Matt Baker visited with the commission requesting a change to what they initially requested. Northwest Missouri State University would like to expand the testing to include both symptomatic and asymptomatic and to add contract tracing. Also discussed trend lines in other areas with colleges and universities and following the data.

Walker made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

An Independence Township resident stopped in to discuss rock issues on specific roads. A call was put in to Philip Auffert, trustee of the township, to discuss the rock. Also put in a call to Jacoby Zimmerman at Zimmerman Hauling to get a date of when they will be hauling rock to the rest of the roads.

Josh McKim, NCED director and Lily White, Maryville Chamber director, discussed ideas for Nodaway County for tourism and increasing traffic to local businesses.

A resident of Grant Township called with questions on Bridge #0960006.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 9/17/2020.