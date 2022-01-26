The Nodaway County Senior Services Fund Tax Board met on January 13 in the county’s Administrative Center to divide senior citizen tax monies.

These monies were gathered from the 5¢ per $100 assessed valuation across Nodaway County. The tax has been collected annually since 2000, and each year, the senior services tax board designates the amount of funds given to various agencies.

Officers for the year were re-elected before the funds were distributed. They are Richard Logan, chairman, Jean Caulkins, vice chairman, and Ruth Adwell, secretary. Others serving on the board are Wayne Boswell, Cheryl Chesnut, Susan Hull and Jeanette Brookshier.

Six agencies received $190,000, which is more than they requested. The agency grants for 2022, their request and what they received in 2021 are as follows: PAT System, $10,000, $8,600, $9,000; Nodaway County Senior Center, $97,000, $85,000, $96,000; Maitland Nutrition Site, $53,000, $51,000, $51,000; OATS, $8,000, $6,000, $6,000; Health Emergency Life Line, $2,000, $2,000, $2,000; and Nodaway County Ministry Center, $20,000, $15,000, $15,000. The board also allocated $100 for expenses.

In July 2021, the board had a carry-over balance of $40,218.99 after funds were distributed to the agencies. The anticipated tax revenue for this year is $153,371.27.