The Burlington Jct. city council heard from invited guests during its January 10 regular meeting.

The council invited Suzanne Rasmussen to the meeting to discuss the alley by the Burlington Jct. Housing Corporation. She informed the council they had put in all new downspouts. The city is concerned, however, because the way they were installed still causes water to run into the alley. Rasmussen was asked if the downspouts could be fixed so the city could move forward with getting the alley repaired. Not knowing the cost to do so, she said she will discuss it with the housing board.

The council also invited Shayli Larabee and Clint Snodderley to the meeting to discuss the park lights as the electricity bills have seemed higher than normal and city workers noticed a light on all day. Snodderley said the lights should be on a timer for dusk and dawn. He will check to make sure they are set correctly. Larabee inquired about who is supposed to weatherize the building and the council said the city should.

In other business, the council approved the December minutes.

Melissa Cook gave the financial report. She stated the payment for the bond account was made and she is still waiting for the lawyer to provide an update on the tickets and solar panel issues.

Skyeler Rohlmeier gave the foreman’s report. He said the water plant is running well and water samples and lagoon samples are all good.

Mayor Dean Kelly said he’s been looking for a TV/camera for zoom meetings but what he’s found has been expensive. Council member Matt Rohlmeier said he knew someone who could come look at the room and give an estimate on what it would cost.