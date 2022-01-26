The Nodaway Community Theatre Company announces upcoming auditions for students in fifth through eighth grade.

This year’s play is “The Dastardly Dr. Devereaux” and auditions will be at 2 pm, Saturday, January 22 and Sunday, January 23 at The Rose Theater, 120 West Third Street. Interested individuals need to bring a prepared song of their choice with accompaniment.

The play is a fun and zany medical, musical, melodrama filled with twists, turns, puns and enough side-splitting laughter to keep you in stitches. For more information, contact Scott Lance at 660.528.0440.