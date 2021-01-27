The Nodaway County Senior Services Fund Tax Board met on January 14 in the county’s Administrative Center to divide senior citizen tax monies.

These monies were gathered from the 5¢ per $100 assessed valuation across Nodaway County. The tax has been collected annually since 2000 and each year the senior services tax board designates the amount of funds given to various agencies.

Officers for the year were reelected before the funds were distributed. They are Richard Logan, chairman, Jean Caulkins, vice chairman and Ruth Adwell, secretary. Others serving on the board are Wayne Boswell, Cheryl Chesnut, Susan Hull and Jeanette Brookshier.

Six agencies received $178,100, which is more than they requested. The agencies’ grants for 2021, their request and what they received in 2020 are as follows: PAT System, $9,000, $8,400, $9,000; Nodaway County Senior Center, $96,000, $85,000, $75,000; Maitland Nutrition Site, $51,000, $40,000, $40,000; OATS, $6,000, $5,400, $5,400; Health Emergency Life Line, $2,000, $2,000, $2,000; and Nodaway County Ministry Center, $15,000, $15,000, $15,000. The board also allocated $100 for expenses.

Gentry Nutrition Site and Mosaic Hospice and Home Health did not request funding this year.