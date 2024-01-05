Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk; associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/28/23. The motion passed.

The commission reviewed the following information: Sheriff’s report for November 2023; Certificate of Liability Insurance from Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation.

Deputy appointments for Christie Swinford, Jessica Whaley, Jennifer Boulting, Shirley Schmidt, Angie Cordell and Madison Lesher were approved by the commission.

Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering gave an update on BRO(63).

Assessor Rex Wallace met with the commission to discuss his 2024 budget. The commission reviewed an email from Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, on BRO project expenses for 2024 and a formal request from Dannen Merrill on behalf of MO Boys/Girls State.

An inspection of Road #719 in Grant Township was done.

A call was put in to Jackson Insurance regarding the Hartford Steam Boiler policy for 2024. Jackson no longer offers this policy. A message was left with Casey Chastain, Higginbotham Insurance.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Framed maps were hung in the Administration Center.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer met with the commission to give updates for tax collection in FY2023.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 1/4/2024.